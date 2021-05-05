Aaj Ki Baat: How surgical gloves and masks used and discarded by docs, nurses are being recycled in Ghaziabad

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

How cotton swabs used for Covid RT-PCR tests are being made and packed in Ulhasnagar slums

How surgical gloves and masks used and discarded by docs, nurses are being recycled in Ghaziabad

225 oxygen cylinders seized, 10 black marketers arrested by police in Lucknow

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News