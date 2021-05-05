Aaj Ki Baat: How surgical gloves and masks used and discarded by docs, nurses are being recycled in Ghaziabad

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- How cotton swabs used for Covid RT-PCR tests are being made and packed in Ulhasnagar slums
- How surgical gloves and masks used and discarded by docs, nurses are being recycled in Ghaziabad
- 225 oxygen cylinders seized, 10 black marketers arrested by police in Lucknow
