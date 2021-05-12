Wednesday, May 12, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Why Rajasthan authorities gave PM CARES Fund ventilators on hire to pvt hospitals

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2021 21:19 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • Know the reason why people floated bodies of their dead relatives in river Ganga in Ghazipur, UP
  • Exclusive: Bihar govt instals huge nets in river Ganga at Buxar to stop floating bodies, drones being used at ghats
  • Why Rajasthan authorities gave PM CARES Fund ventilators on hire to pvt hospitals, 250 ventilators lying unused in Punjab

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

