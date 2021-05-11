Tuesday, May 11, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | How numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases showed big decline in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2021 20:44 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • How numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases showed big decline in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi
  • Pandemic spreads to MP, UP villages, Covid patients being treated under trees, in fields, by quacks
  • Fearing Covid, villagers in Dausa, Rajasthan locked up inside houses, many stay inside huts in fields

