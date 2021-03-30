Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | After roadshow in Nandigram, Shah says Mamata’s defeat will sound end of her rule in Bengal

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Stage set for Battle Royale in Nandigram, Mamata alleges misuse of Central forces

After roadshow in Nandigram, Amit Shah says Mamata’s defeat will sound end of her rule in Bengal

Film star Mithun Chakraborty holds roadshow in Kharagpur, Bengal for BJP

