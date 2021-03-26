Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How 10 out of 74 patients in a Covid hospital, running in a shopping mall, lost their lives?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

How 10 out of 74 patients in a Covid hospital, running in a shopping mall, lost their lives?

Mumbai Police files FIR alleging ‘document leak’ in transfer racket phone tap case

How PM Modi targeted Pakistan while addressing Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh independence

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News