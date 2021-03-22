Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Ruling BJP rocks both Houses of Parliament, demands CBI probe into extortion charge

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Why Sharad Pawar did a U-turn by shielding Anil Deshmukh from extortion charge?

Why Parambir Singh challenged his transfer, took his extortion charge to Supreme Court?

Ruling BJP rocks both Houses of Parliament, demands CBI probe into extortion charge

