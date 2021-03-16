Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Muslim cleric in video praises Mahmud Ghazni, Mohd bin Qasim for sacking Somnath temple

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

How Yogi govt is using bulldozers to remove temples, mosques built illegally in UP

Mamata, in wheelchair, chants Durga Path shlokas at her election rally in Bengal

Muslim cleric in video praises Mahmud Ghazni, Mohd bin Qasim for sacking Somnath temple

