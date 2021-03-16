Tuesday, March 16, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Muslim cleric in video praises Mahmud Ghazni, Mohd bin Qasim for sacking Somnath temple

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2021 21:32 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode we will see:

  • How Yogi govt is using bulldozers to remove temples, mosques built illegally in UP
  • Mamata, in wheelchair, chants Durga Path shlokas at her election rally in Bengal
  • Muslim cleric in video praises Mahmud Ghazni, Mohd  bin Qasim for sacking Somnath temple

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

