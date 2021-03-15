Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How Mamata Banerjee launched her wheelchair election campaign in Bengal

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

What was encounter specialist Sachin Vaze’s motive behind parking explosives outside Antilia?

Why are Shiv Sena leaders defending Antilia explosive case suspect Sachin Vaze?

How Mamata Banerjee launched her wheelchair election campaign in Bengal

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News