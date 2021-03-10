Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Mamata's sensational allegation, says '4-5 people tried to crush my left leg'

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee’s sensational allegation: ‘4-5 people tried to crush my left leg’

Exclusive: Why rival Suvendu Adhikari questioned Mamata reciting Durga shlokas at her rally

Exclusive: Kejriwal offers free Ayodhya Darshan to Delhites, Amarinder Singh donates Rs 2 lakhs for temple

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News