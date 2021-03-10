Wednesday, March 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Mamata's sensational allegation, says '4-5 people tried to crush my left leg'

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2021 20:52 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee’s sensational allegation:  ‘4-5 people tried to crush my left leg’
  • Exclusive: Why rival Suvendu Adhikari questioned Mamata reciting Durga shlokas at her rally
  • Exclusive: Kejriwal offers free Ayodhya Darshan to Delhites, Amarinder Singh donates Rs 2 lakhs for temple

