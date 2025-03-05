Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 5, 2025 Maharashtra Assembly suspended SP leader Abu Azmi for praising Aurangzeb, Akhilesh Yadav opposed, while CM Yogi Adityanath reacted strongly. Mayawati removed her brother Anand Kumar as BSP's national coordinator, appointed Randhir Beniwal in his place.

Maharashtra Assembly suspends Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for praising Aurangzeb, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav opposes suspension, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Send that 'Kambakth' to UP, we will treat him"

BSP supremo Mayawati removes her brother Anand Kumar from post of national coordinator, Randhir Beniwal appointed in his place

Punjab farmers protest march to Chandigarh thwarted by Bhagwant Mann govt, traffic jams on national highway after 18 entry points sealed

