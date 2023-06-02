Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 2, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Brij Bhushan Sharan calls off Ayodhya rally, ’83 World Cup cricketers extend support to wrestlers
In Washington, Rahul Gandhi describes Muslim League as ‘completely secular’ party
Cong govt in Karnataka announces implementation of ‘5 guarantees’
