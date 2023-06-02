Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 2, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Brij Bhushan Sharan calls off Ayodhya rally, ’83 World Cup cricketers extend support to wrestlers

In Washington, Rahul Gandhi describes Muslim League as ‘completely secular’ party

Cong govt in Karnataka announces implementation of ‘5 guarantees’

