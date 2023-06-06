Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • CBI starts Balasore train crash probe, who tinkered with signalling system?
  • Bhagalpur bridge collapsed twice, company blacklisted, who is responsible? 
  • Saffron flags flown at Bhopal Congress office, Kamal Nath chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

