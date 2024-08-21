Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 21, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

What CBI unearthed so far in RG Kar medic rape-murder probe? Was doctors’ night roster destroyed? What CBI found from police daily diary?

Main accused in Maharashtra’s Badlapur sex assault on 2 school kids arrested, SIT begins probe, Congress, NCP stage protests

School teacher arrested in Akola, Maharashtra, for showing sex videos to 6 girl students, molested them

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.