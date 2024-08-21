Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 21, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 20:25 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Kolkata doctor rape murder, RG Kar hospital, CBI probe in kolkata medic rape murder hor
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 21, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • What CBI unearthed so far in RG Kar medic rape-murder probe? Was doctors’ night roster destroyed? What CBI found from police daily diary?

  • Main accused in Maharashtra’s Badlapur sex assault on 2 school kids arrested, SIT begins probe, Congress, NCP stage protests

  • School teacher arrested in Akola, Maharashtra, for showing sex videos to 6 girl students, molested them  

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

