Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 16, 2024

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 20:45 IST
aaj ki baat, Kolkata doctor rape murder, west bengal cm Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee protest mar
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 16, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • CBI grills RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh in lady doc rape-murder case

  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads protest march in Kolkata with TMC lady MPs, MLAs; Doctors across India to go on one-day strike tomorrow

  • Election Commission declares 3-phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir, single-phase poll in Haryana, 30 top J&K police officers transferred 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

