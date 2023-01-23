Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 23, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded proof about surgical strike in POK?

Why is Akhilesh Yadav unhappy with Swami Prasad Maurya’s remark on Tulsidas

Why Uddhav Thackeray today forged alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s party?

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News