Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Recipient’s family members in Hyderabad praise dead Surat woman for donating her organs

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: LIVE visuals of how a brain dead woman’s organs were sent from Surat to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad for transplanting

Exclusive: Seven patients in 3 states get new lease of life from dead Surat woman Kamini Patel’s organ harvesting

Exclusive: Recipient’s family members in Hyderabad praise dead Surat woman for donating her organs

