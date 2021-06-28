Monday, June 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | How India will foil drones carrying explosives from across the border

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | How India will foil drones carrying explosives from across the border

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2021 20:38 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • How India will foil drones carrying explosives from across the border 
  • How ‘love jihad’ attempt on two Sikh girls was foiled in Kashmir valley 
  • How crores of rupees were spent on conversion of Hindus to Islam in UP​

 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X