Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Know who is Sultan Ansari who sold land to Ram Temple Trust for Rs 18.5 crore

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- How political leaders gave a communal twist to an old Muslim’s beard being cut off by goons in UP
- Know who is Sultan Ansari who sold land to Ram Temple Trust for Rs 18.5 crore
- Revolt brewing as 9 UP BSP MLAs meet Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.