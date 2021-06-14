Monday, June 14, 2021
     
  Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: The truth behind why land for Ayodhya Ram temple was sold at 9 times the original price

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: The truth behind why land for Ayodhya Ram temple was sold at 9 times the original price

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2021 20:35 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • The truth behind why land for Ayodhya Ram temple was sold at 9 times the original price
  • Why Ramvilas Paswan’s son Chirag had to face a revolt from his uncle in Lok Janshakti Party
  • Twitter war breaks out between Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot camps in Rajasthan

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

