Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Thousands in Delhi slums fight for water from DJB tankers daily, as heat wave continues

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Thousands in Delhi slums fight for water from DJB tankers daily, as heat wave continues

Exclusive: Only 4 out of 33 districts in Rajasthan has ground water left, acute water scarcity in villages

Exclusive: Punjab govt facing charges of scam in purchase of crores worth ‘Fateh’ Covid kits meant for patients

