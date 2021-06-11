Friday, June 11, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Thousands in Delhi slums fight for water from DJB tankers daily, as heat wave continues

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2021 20:50 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Thousands in Delhi slums fight for water from DJB tankers daily,  as heat wave continues
  • Exclusive: Only 4 out of 33 districts in Rajasthan has ground water left, acute water scarcity in villages
  • Exclusive: Punjab govt facing charges of scam in purchase of crores worth ‘Fateh’ Covid kits meant for patients

