Friday, July 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why PM Modi warned people about the perils of a Third Wave of pandemic

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why PM Modi warned people about the perils of a Third Wave of pandemic

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2021 20:49 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Why PM Modi warned people about the perils of a Third Wave of pandemic
  • Fresh wave is back in USA, Europe, visuals of thousands of football fans celebrating in London 
  • Why is the Centre worried over several lakh tourists gathering in Uttarakhand, Himachal?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Latest India News

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X