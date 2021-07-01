Thursday, July 01, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How cyber fraud gangs steal money from thousands of bank customers

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2021 20:51 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • How cyber fraud gangs steal money from thousands of bank customers
  • More details emerge about fake vaccination rackets in Mumbai
  • To counter Sidhu, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh hosts a lunch for loyalists

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

