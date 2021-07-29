Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: India TV reporter reports from war zone inside Afghanistan, How much has Taliban advanced?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Exclusive: India TV reporter reports from war zone inside Afghanistan, How much has Taliban advanced?
- Exclusive: Is Pakistani army helping Taliban in its battles against Afghan army?
- Exclusive: Why is China trying to give indirect support to Taliban in Afghanistan?
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.