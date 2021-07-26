Monday, July 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to enter UP politics, what about other farmer leaders?

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to enter UP politics, what about other farmer leaders?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2021 20:45 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to enter UP politics, what about other farmer leaders?
  • Exclusive: Is Mamata planning to build anti-Modi front in Delhi?
  • Exclusive: The real reason why Karnataka CM B. S. Yediyurappa had to quit 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X