Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2025

Operation Sindoor was a carefully orchestrated military action that demonstrated India's resolve to stay ahead in the escalation ladder while preventing full-scale war, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Deputy Chief of Army Staff reveals, China was providing real-time inputs to Pakistan about Indian missile deployment during DGMO talks

  • AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi writes to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, seeks entry into Mahagathbandhan to fight Bihar assembly polls

  • Marathi language row intensifies, Minister Nitesh Rane challenges Shiv Sena, MNS to impose Marathi on Muslims

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

