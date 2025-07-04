Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2025 Operation Sindoor was a carefully orchestrated military action that demonstrated India's resolve to stay ahead in the escalation ladder while preventing full-scale war, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Deputy Chief of Army Staff reveals, China was providing real-time inputs to Pakistan about Indian missile deployment during DGMO talks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi writes to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, seeks entry into Mahagathbandhan to fight Bihar assembly polls

Marathi language row intensifies, Minister Nitesh Rane challenges Shiv Sena, MNS to impose Marathi on Muslims

