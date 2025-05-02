Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 2, 2025 The Indian Air Force carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Air Force conducted take-off and landing exercises on a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur, part of the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

IAF jet fighters conduct 'land and go' drills near Shahjahanpur, on Ganga Expressway. In PM's Amaravati rally, CM Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh describes PM as "a huge NaMo missile"

Millions of Muslims in India denounce Pahalgam killings during Friday prayers in mosques today

PM Narendra Modi's jab at INDIA alliance with Kerala CM P Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor watching, PM says, "today's event (at Vijhinjam Port) will disturb the sleep of many"

