Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 6, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 6, 2025

Opposition MPs on Thursday protested demanding a discussion in Parliament over the recent deportation of over 100 Indian nationals from the United States with several members including Amritsar MP Gurujit Singh Aujla seen joining the protest sporting handcuffs on their hands.

Published : Feb 06, 2025 20:16 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 20:48 IST
Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Uproar in Parliament over US sending 104 Indians tied with handcuffs, chains, MEA Jaishankar promises, India “will engage with US not to use restraints” on deportees

  • Indians deported by US narrate harrowing tales of torture while sneaking into America 

  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “EC is dead”, and alleges EC did not listen to nearly 500 complaints lodged by SP on the Milkipur byelection

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

