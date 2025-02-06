Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 6, 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.

Uproar in Parliament over US sending 104 Indians tied with handcuffs, chains, MEA Jaishankar promises, India “will engage with US not to use restraints” on deportees

Indians deported by US narrate harrowing tales of torture while sneaking into America

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “EC is dead”, and alleges EC did not listen to nearly 500 complaints lodged by SP on the Milkipur byelection

