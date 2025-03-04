Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explains Mahakumbh economics, gives break-up for Rs 3,50,000 crore business, says, transport alone made Rs 1,50,000 crore turnover.
-
Ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLAs block Maharashtra Assembly proceedings, demand suspension of SP MLA Abu Azmi for praising Aurangzeb.
-
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav describes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "paltimaar" in the assembly, Nitish says, "We made Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi is a 'bachha', he knows nothing".
