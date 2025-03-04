Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 4, 2025 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Budget Session of the state Assembly, highlighted the success of the Mahakumbah, which was held in Prayagraj, where over 66 crore devotees visited.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explains Mahakumbh economics, gives break-up for Rs 3,50,000 crore business, says, transport alone made Rs 1,50,000 crore turnover.

Ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLAs block Maharashtra Assembly proceedings, demand suspension of SP MLA Abu Azmi for praising Aurangzeb.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav describes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "paltimaar" in the assembly, Nitish says, "We made Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi is a 'bachha', he knows nothing".

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.