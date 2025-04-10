Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2025 The National Investigation Agency on Thursday successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

26/11 terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana brought to Delhi in special aircraft, multi-agency team will interrogate him in custody

Why US President Donald Trump took a U-turn and put tariff hike on hold for 90 days for all countries except China

Bihar BJP leader Ashwini Choubey says that CM Nitish Kumar should come to the Centre and become Deputy PM and lead NDA, JD(U) says that Bihar assembly polls will be fought under Nitish’s leadership

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.