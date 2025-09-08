Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 8, 2025 In Nepal, 19 people lost their lives in the Gen Z protest. The agitators are protesting against the Nepali government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Hundreds of Gen Z protesters enter Nepal parliament, Army deployed, 19 killed, several hundred injured in firing, Govt mulls withdrawing ban on social media platforms.

Tension in Mandya district, Karnataka, following communal clashes after stone pelting on Ganesh idol procession.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, 1 woman from each family to get Rs 10,000 to start her chosen employment activity; Tejashwi Yadav promises to give Rs 2,500 per month to every woman.

