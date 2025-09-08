Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 8, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Hundreds of Gen Z protesters enter Nepal parliament, Army deployed, 19 killed, several hundred injured in firing, Govt mulls withdrawing ban on social media platforms.
- Tension in Mandya district, Karnataka, following communal clashes after stone pelting on Ganesh idol procession.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, 1 woman from each family to get Rs 10,000 to start her chosen employment activity; Tejashwi Yadav promises to give Rs 2,500 per month to every woman.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.