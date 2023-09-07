Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 7, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

“Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft, Sanatan Dharma is like HIV, leprosy”, says DMK leader A. Raja, police complaint filed in Delhi.

“Those wearing ‘tika, tilak’ on forehead made India a nation of slaves”, says Bihar RJD leader Jagadanand Singh, BJP hits out.

Congress leader Kamal Nath hosts ‘Shiv Puran Katha’ in MP, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attends ‘Shyam Katha’.

