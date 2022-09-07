Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 7, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Tejashwi Yadav’s sudden visit to PMCH, body lying in corridor, patients sleeping on floor, doctors missing

Exclusive: Nitish Kumar meets Sharad Pawar, says, ‘all opposition leaders will meet soon, deciding PM candidate is not priority'

Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi launches his 5-month-long 12-state ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari

