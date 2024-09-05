Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Protesters in Shimla demand demolition of “illegal” mosque, Congress minister alleges, big ‘Bangladeshi influx’ in Himachal

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges, jewellery dacoity accused Mangesh Yadav was killed in ‘fake encounter because of his caste’ in Sultanpur, BJP alleges, ‘Akhilesh indulging in vote bank politics’

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.