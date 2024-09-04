Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

War of words between UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav, 10 assembly byelections at stake

Electioneering begins in Jammu & Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Ramban, Anantnag, PM Modi to campaign next week

Haryana polls: Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in seat-sharing talks, Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi

