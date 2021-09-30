Thursday, September 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 30

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2021 20:20 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Capt. Amarinder Singh said, he is no more in Congress, may set up new party  
  • Exclusive: Navjot Sidhu meets Punjab CM to iron out differences, some top Punjab officials may be changed  
  • Exclusive: G-23 leaders attack Gandhi family after Congressmen threw tomatoes at Kapil Sibal’s house

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

