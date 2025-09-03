Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 3, 2025 China showcased intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, underwater drones, and stealth fighter jets during its military parade, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and nearly 20 other world leaders.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

China displays ICBM, hypersonic missiles, underwater drones, stealth fighter jets at its military parade, Putin, Kim Jong Un and nearly 20 world leaders attend, Trump says this is "a conspiracy against US".

Like Modi, Kim Jong Un travelled in Putin’s car to join a bilateral meeting after attending the Chinese military parade.

Flood ravages all 23 districts of Punjab, 30 dead, water enters 1,400 villages, Yamuna flowing above danger level in Delhi, many low-lying areas inundated.

