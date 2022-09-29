Friday, September 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 29, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2022 23:45 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 29, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Huge crowds give rousing welcome to Modi in Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad

  • Exclusive: Modi opens National Games in Ahmedabad, launches Rs 29,000-crore projects

  • Exclusive:  Gehlot says ‘sorry’ to Sonia, but in Jaipur, his supporter describes Pilot’s MLA as ‘traitor’ 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News