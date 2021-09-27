Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Thousands of office-goers faced traffic snarls in Gurugram, Ghaziabad after farmers blocked

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Watch how farmer leaders used tractors to stop army convoy going to border for war exercise

Watch how farmer leaders used tractors to stop army convoy going to border for war exercise Exclusive: Watch how protesting farmers stopped an ambulance going for emergency heart transplant

Watch how protesting farmers stopped an ambulance going for emergency heart transplant Exclusive: Thousands of office-goers faced traffic snarls in Gurugram, Ghaziabad after farmers blocked highways

