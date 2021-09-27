Monday, September 27, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Thousands of office-goers faced traffic snarls in Gurugram, Ghaziabad after farmers blocked

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2021 21:22 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Watch how farmer leaders used tractors to stop army convoy going to border for war exercise
  • Exclusive: Watch how protesting farmers stopped an ambulance going for emergency heart transplant
  • Exclusive: Thousands of office-goers faced traffic snarls in Gurugram, Ghaziabad after farmers blocked highways

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

