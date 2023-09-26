Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 26, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- At UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar 's veiled dig at Canada on Khalistan extremism
- Indian dossier on slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar reveals, he was giving arms training to extremists in Canada
- Why BJP fielded Gondwana Party leader as candidate in Madhya Pradesh?
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.