Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 26, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 26, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Published on: September 26, 2023 22:39 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 26, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 26, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

 

  • At UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar 's veiled dig at Canada on Khalistan extremism
  • Indian dossier on slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar reveals, he was giving arms training to extremists in Canada
  • Why BJP fielded Gondwana Party leader as candidate in Madhya Pradesh? 

 

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

