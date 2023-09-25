Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 25, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Congress, says, ‘Urban Naxals are running Congress’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's “secret remote control” swipe at PM Modi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “day is not far off, when there could be mob lynching inside Parliament”

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News