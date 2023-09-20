Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 20, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Lok Sabha passes Women’s Reservation Bill by more than two-third majority, 454 votes for, 2 against.
- India, Canada at loggerheads over pro-Khalistan terrorist’s killing, Canada gets lukewarm response from its allies.
- Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 2 weeks judicial custody for Nuh riots, Congress demands judicial probe.
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.