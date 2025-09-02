Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 2, 2025 PM Modi became emotional over allegations of his mother’s insult, highlighting the personal pain caused. In response, the NDA in Bihar has called for a statewide bandh on September 4 in protest.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Modi’s emotional reaction to his mother’s insult prompts NDA to call for a Bihar bandh on September 4.

Manoj Jarange Patil calls off his Maratha reservation protest after Maharashtra government agrees to most demands.

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, arrested in a rape case, escapes from police custody.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.