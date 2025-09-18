Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 18, 2025 The Election Commission on Thursday rejected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's charge of mass deletion of voters’ names in Karnataka and Maharashtra, calling the allegations 'baseless'.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma

Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi’s charge of mass deletion of voters’ names in Karnataka and Maharashtra as baseless, says, “no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public.”

In Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Rahul’s vote theft charge, alleges he is trying to shield infiltrators.

Locals thrashed Delhi Police team, tore uniforms in Fatehpur Beri during attempt to arrest criminal Azam, who escaped in the melee.

