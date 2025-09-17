Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 17, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Twist in Asia Cup drama: Pakistan team first walks out, then decides to play against UAE after ICC snub.
- PM @narendramodi celebrates his 75th birthday; Trump, Putin and other world leaders convey wishes.
- Election Commission upgrades EVM ballot papers ahead of Bihar polls; coloured photos of candidates, bigger fonts introduced.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.