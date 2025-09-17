Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 17, 2025 The Pakistan vs UAE match was delayed by over an hour. Pakistan initially refused to play after the ICC rejected their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft over handshake snub during their match with India.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Twist in Asia Cup drama: Pakistan team first walks out, then decides to play against UAE after ICC snub.

PM @narendramodi celebrates his 75th birthday; Trump, Putin and other world leaders convey wishes.

Election Commission upgrades EVM ballot papers ahead of Bihar polls; coloured photos of candidates, bigger fonts introduced.

