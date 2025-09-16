Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 16, 2025 Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has admitted that India never accepted a third-party mediation on disputes between the two countries, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s claim that the US facilitated India-Pakistan ceasefire.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Pak Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says Marco Rubio told him India does not want 3rd party mediation/ Masood Azhar’s family died during Operation Sindoor, says Jaish commander/Ex-Pak captain Mohd. Yusuf calls Indian captain ‘Suar Kumar Yadav’ on TV show as panellists laugh.

Fresh rains, cloudburst wreak havoc in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; roads blocked, vehicles swept away after flash floods.

Angry villagers pelt stones at police, set fire to vehicles in Gorakhpur after cattle smugglers kill a student during a car chase.

