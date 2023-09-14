Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 14, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi lashes out at opposition, says, ‘Ghamandia’ alliance wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma.
- Petrol pump owners on 2-day strike in Rajasthan, demand lowering of VAT on petrol, diesel.
- Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange ends 17-day-long hunger strike, CM Eknath Shinde offered him juice.
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.