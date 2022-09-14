Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 14, 2022

Follow us on Image Source : AAJ KI BAAT Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Goons on bike went on firing spree for 30 km on Bihar highway, one dead, 9 injured, killers still at large

Exclusive: India TV reporter spoke to suspended Bihar policemen, found police wireless set not working

Exclusive: BJP workers staged protest in Bihar over deteriorating law and order, Union Minister Giriraj Singh joins the funeral

