Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 13, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2022 0:06 IST
Representational image

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Shocking visuals of people, including a newly-wed lady, openly taking drugs in Amritsar, Punjab
  • Exclusive: India TV reporter meets families in Punjab, who narrated their ordeals due to widespread drug abuse
  • Exclusive: Big protest march in Bengal by BJP workers against Trinamool govt

