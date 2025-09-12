Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2025

Retired Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. Meanwhile, in poll-bound Bihar, a row erupted after Congress posted an AI-generated video of PM Modi's mother.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Grotesque: American employee in Dallas, Texas severs head of Indian motel owner with machete, kicks severed head, throws it in dustbin.
  • Retired Chief Justice Sushila Karki is new interim Nepalese PM, Parliament dissolved.
  • Bihar Congress faces backlash for posting AI-generated video of PM Narendra Modi's mother, BJP threatens legal action.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Nepal Gen Z Protests PM Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\