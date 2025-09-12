Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2025 Retired Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. Meanwhile, in poll-bound Bihar, a row erupted after Congress posted an AI-generated video of PM Modi's mother.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Grotesque: American employee in Dallas, Texas severs head of Indian motel owner with machete, kicks severed head, throws it in dustbin.

Retired Chief Justice Sushila Karki is new interim Nepalese PM, Parliament dissolved.

Bihar Congress faces backlash for posting AI-generated video of PM Narendra Modi's mother, BJP threatens legal action.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.