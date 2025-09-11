Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 11, 2025 Charlie Kirk, a close ally of Donald Trump, was killed by a single shot fired from a rooftop while addressing hundreds of students at Utah Valley University. Trump announced Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

US President Trump’s close ally and youth icon Charlie Kirk shot dead at students’ rally in Utah, shooter escapes.

Nepal Gen Z agitators clash over choice of interim PM, Hami Nepal chief Sudan Gurung weeps at press conference.

Local RJD leader and property dealer Raj Kumar Rai shot dead in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Chaudhary trade charges.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.